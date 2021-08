NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Dalbec is heating up at the plate.

The hulking Boston Red Sox first baseman has struggled offensively throughout his rookie season, but seems to have taken a step in the right direction.

Dalbec has been on a roll over his last five games collecting six hits and an impressive .429 batting average to go along with six RBIs, three walks and a triple.

