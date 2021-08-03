Brandon Bolden Happy To Be Back After Missing Patriots, Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots veteran Brandon Bolden was left watching the 2020 NFL campaign from home after opting out due to COVID-19 precautions.

And Bolden, 31, missed just about everything that he came to appreciate during his eight-year career, seven of which came in New England.

“I opted out for health reasons but had a great time with my kids, was a dad for a year so that was different,” Bolden said Monday after the Patriots training camp practice, per the team. “But it’s great to be back out here with the guys. I just had to let them know the first day back, I missed them all — even Bill (Belichick). Yeah, me and him had a little heart-to-heart when I got back.

“It’s been great. It’s been fun getting back into the swing of things, just break a sweat and chasing other grown men instead of kids all day.”

Bolden expressed how he and Belichick had stayed in touch despite being away from Gillette Stadium.

“Me and him stayed in contact. We texted every now and then, but just being around the guys in the locker room and stuff like that. You miss stuff like that when you are away,” Bolden said.

“… Me and (Belichick) talked pretty much since the time I told him I was making the decision to opt out. Me and him stayed in contact with each other. He knew how I felt about the situation. He knew how I felt about coming back. He told me how he felt about me coming back.”