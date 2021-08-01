Brian Hoyer Offers Insight Into His Tutelage Of Patriots Rookie Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

It sounds like Brian Hoyer just can’t get Mac Jones to leave him alone.

(And that’s a good thing, by the way.)

After Friday’s training camp practice, Hoyer offered insight into how he and Jones, the potential Patriots quarterback of the future, have worked together since the rookie arrived in New England.

“I said this in the spring, it’s not easy playing quarterback in the NFL. It’s not easy to play it here,” Hoyer said, as transcribed by Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard. “He works his butt off and he cares a lot. I am just there if he has a question, or if I see something that I can bring up with my past experiences and help him out because like I said, we’re starting in the toughest part of the field against what I would call arguably the toughest red-area defense in the league. It’s not going to be easy. You’re not going to go out there and go 9-for-10.

“Working one day at a time and you can see how much he puts into it. I get text messages from him at 6 a.m. He’s doing a great job.”

Obviously, the Patriots will welcome that kind of curiosity and eagerness to learn from Jones.

As for the quarterback competition between Jones and Cam Newton, it still is far too early to gauge which way Bill Belichick is leaning.