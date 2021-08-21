Brock Holt Shares Instagram Story After Return To Fenway Park

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox and their fans reunited with an old friend Friday night.

Brock Holt is back in Boston as the Texas Rangers visit for a three-game series. Holt, who spent seven seasons with the Red Sox, received a standing ovation from the Fenway Park crowd during the opener, a gesture the veteran utility man clearly appreciated.

Holt expressed as much via his Instagram story after Boston’s 6-0 win. The 2018 World Series winner reshared NESN’s clip of the ovation coupled with the caption, “Home sweet home!!”

No matter what uniform he’s wearing or how far removed he is from his playing days, it’s safe to assume Holt always will be a fan favorite among Red Sox Nation.