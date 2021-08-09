Bruce Cassidy Named Team Canada Assistant Coach For 2022 Olympics

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruce Cassidy will be behind the bench next winter in China.

On Monday, the Boston Bruins head coach was named an assistant coach for Team Canada for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Cassidy will serve under head coach Jon Cooper (Tampa Bay Lightning), and alongside fellow assistants Peter DeBoer (Vegas Golden Knights) and Barry Trotz (New York Islanders).

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney in February was named Team Canada’s assistant general manager.

Cassidy is set to enter his sixth season as head coach of the Bruins.

He’s amassed a 194-82-41 record and qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of his five seasons. Cassidy won the 2019-20 Jack Adams award as the NHL’s top head coach.