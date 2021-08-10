Bruins Reveal Jersey Numbers For Players Signed In NHL Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins officially handed out some new digits Tuesday.

The B’s in a tweet revealed which jersey numbers will be worn by the several players they signed in NHL free agency this offseason.

Here they are, in ascending numerical order:

Nick Foligno, F — 17

Derek Forbort, D — 28

Linus Ullmark, G — 35

Erik Haula, F — 56

Tomas Nosek, F — 92

Get your numbers here. pic.twitter.com/17aZYo0svk — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) August 10, 2021

Much of the Bruins’ core remains intact, including the top line comprised of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Davis Pastrnak. The roster will look a bit different in 2021-22, though, especially with David Krejci returning to the Czech Republic after spending the last 15 seasons with Boston.

Perhaps the most notable change is between the pipes, where Ullmark joins the Bruins on a four-year contract worth $5 million annually. He’ll likely form a goaltending tandem with Jeremy Swayman to begin the season, although it’s also possible Tuukka Rask will fit into the equation at some point down the road.