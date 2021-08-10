Bruins Reveal Jersey Numbers For Players Signed In NHL Free Agency

The Boston Bruins officially handed out some new digits Tuesday.
The B’s in a tweet revealed which jersey numbers will be worn by the several players they signed in NHL free agency this offseason.
Here they are, in ascending numerical order:
Nick Foligno, F — 17
Derek Forbort, D — 28
Linus Ullmark, G — 35
Erik Haula, F — 56
Tomas Nosek, F — 92
Much of the Bruins’ core remains intact, including the top line comprised of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Davis Pastrnak. The roster will look a bit different in 2021-22, though, especially with David Krejci returning to the Czech Republic after spending the last 15 seasons with Boston.
Perhaps the most notable change is between the pipes, where Ullmark joins the Bruins on a four-year contract worth $5 million annually. He’ll likely form a goaltending tandem with Jeremy Swayman to begin the season, although it’s also possible Tuukka Rask will fit into the equation at some point down the road.
Haula and Nosek probably will man the middle, perhaps centering the third and fourth lines if Charlie Coyle moves up into the second-line pivot spot vacated by Krejci. Foligno, meanwhile, gives Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy some flexibility and could wind up playing right wing on the third line.
Forbort, a big-bodied defenseman, might find himself playing on the third pairing most nights, but he’s certainly capable of moving up, particularly if the Bruins want to add a little extra physical oomph alongside Charlie McAvoy on the top unit.