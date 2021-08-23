NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron is remembering his former teammate Jimmy Hayes, who tragically died Monday at his home in Milton, Mass.

Bergeron and Hayes spent two seasons as teammates on the Boston Bruins from 2015 to 2017, so the captain got to spend quite a bit of time with Hayes during that time.

The Bruins, along with several other NHL teams, released statements sending their condolences to the Hayes family, and Bergeron released his own shortly after the news broke.

“I’m devastated to learn of the passing of my friend Jimmy Hayes,” Bergeron said, via the Bruins. “It was a pleasure getting to know Jimmy, and he was such a joy to be around both on and off the ice. I’ll always remember his big smile — he was so positive and so full of life. I’m going to really miss that. We’ve lost a great person.

“My family and I send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Kristen, their two young boys, his brother Kevin, and the rest of of his family during this difficult time.”

President Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney also remembered Hayes, calling him an “incredible personality,” and someone who had a “big heart.”

Hayes was 31 years old.