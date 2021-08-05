Watch Bruins Prospect Trevor Kuntar Score Filthy Goal During Development Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

Nothing like some Bruins highlights to cleanse your news feed.

Boston held development camp this week at Warrior Ice Arena, providing players in the Bruins pipeline opportunities to showcase their skills. One player who capitalized on the opportunity: 2020 third-round pick Trevor Kuntar.

Check out this filthy goal that Kuntar scored Thursday:

Kuntar, a Williamsville, N.Y., native, racked up six goals and four assists last season as a freshman at Boston College. He played in all but one game, and will return for a sophomore campaign.

So far, the Bruins like what they’ve seen from the 20-year-old.

“He’s clearly a talented kid,” Bruins skating and skills coach Kim Brandvold said Wednesday, via The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont. “Getting to know him, he’s clearly someone who cares about the game and wants to improve all the time. You can see it in all the stuff we’re doing that he’s really absorbing things, both in terms of video we’re showing off the ice and then the things we’re doing on the ice.”