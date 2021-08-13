Cam Newton, Chase Young Marvel At One Another After Patriots-WFT

NESN Logo Sign In

Chase Young and Cam Newton are two very large gentlemen.

So, when the two met in the New England Patriots backfield Thursday night, it took Young a little extra oomph to ensure he brought the quarterback down.

The Washington Football Team edge rusher is quickly becoming one of the game’s elite at his position. He showed that off just minutes into the WFT-Patriots preseason game, strip sacking Newton after blowing past Pats left tackle Isaiah Wynn.

Chase Young is still that dude



? #WASvsNE on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/KfwkZreZzF — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 12, 2021

Having been up close and personal, the second-year lineman couldn’t help but marvel at how big Newton is.

“He?s very big,” Young said after the game, via a team-provided transcript. “When I hit him, I felt like he was a big dude. But we?re both about the same size so a guy like me could take Cam down. You know, you got to take him down.”

Newton is 6-foot-5, 245 pounds. Young is 6-foot-5, 264 pounds.