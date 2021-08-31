When Assessing Cam Newton’s Patriots Career, Three Things Can Be True

NESN Logo Sign In

A lot will be said about Cam Newton over the next few days. With the Newton era in New England now reportedly over, it’s time to assess what was one of the weirder Patriots careers in recent memory.

Many likely boil Newton’s New England tenure down to a singular takeaway that will vary from person to person. However, that wouldn’t be fair to Newton, nor would it be an accurate way to break down his year-plus at One Patriot Place.

The reality is that multiple things can be true when discussing Newton’s Patriots career. For now, let’s focus on three of them.

He was a good guy

Sure, the COVID-19 protocol stuff last week was a bad look, and ultimately might have factored into his release. Vaccine thoughts aside, Newton’s entirely preventable practice absence didn’t set a great example for young players.

But it also was an outlier. Overall, Newton was a great leader and teammate while with the Patriots. It’s clear he was beloved inside the locker, and Bill Belichick’s occasionally confounding loyalty to the 2015 NFL MVP spoke volumes about his feelings toward Newton. From Day 1, Newton handled the unenviable task of replacing Tom Brady by being professional, supportive and hard-working. He deserves a ton of credit for that.

Newton also was a joy to cover. An atypical Patriot in many ways, Newton provided candid, entertaining interviews in ways his predecessor rarely — if ever — did. His Instagram posts were kind of hard to read, but they at least were more interesting than a bunch of pseudoscientific product plugs.

He was not a good quarterback

Newton was better this offseason and probably would have been fine during the regular season. But the 2020 campaign simply wasn’t good enough.