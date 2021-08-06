Cam Newton Pinpoints What He Respects Most About Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

Bill Belichick has no shortage of traits and accomplishments that command respect from his New England Patriots players.

For Cam Newton, one thing, in particular, stands out.

Newton and Belichick have been highly complimentary of one another since the quarterback joined the organization last year. And over the ensuing months, Newton has taken notice of the mentality Belichick has instilled across all levels of the organization.

“Coach Bill instills in his players and his coaching staff and everybody affiliated with the Patriots organization,” Newton said in an Instagram post, “this warrior’s mentality to figure it out. Get it done. That’s what I respect most.”

Newton’s remark came after he said he believes the “Patriot Way” is a thing, a concept Belichick seems to dismiss as a fallacy.

Whatever the case, it led to success for about two decades. Now, the next challenge for Newton and Belichick is to see if they can usher in a new era of success to Foxboro post-Tom Brady.