Did Cam Newton Just Suggest He’s Patriots’ Starter In Instagram Post?

Instagram official?

The biggest question in New England this offseason has been who the Patriots will start at quarterback Week 1, especially after Cam Newton missed practice due to a misunderstanding with the NFL’s COVID-19 policy. Many suggested how it opened a window of opportunity for rookie Mac Jones to impress in the veteran’s absence.

But if we’re to believe Newton’s latest Instagram post, he will be QB1.

The 32-year-old posted a series of graphics Sunday ahead of New England’s preseason game against the New York Giants, and take what you will from the third photo in the slide, which says “QB #1” with an arrow pointing to the No. 1 on Newton’s jersey.

Cam Newton is ready for this evening. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/k7EjsM0YKF — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 29, 2021

Who’s to say whether or not this crossed Bill Belichick’s desk before Newton shared the graphics, or if Newton was only referring to the final preseason game, not Week 1.

Newton has started both games thus far, benefitting from a majority of the time with the starting offensive line, and worked out as the Patriots QB1 on Thursday after missing three practices due to the COVID-19 situation. It should be noted, however, that Jones got significantly more reps upon Newton’s return.