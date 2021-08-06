Can Celtics’ New Assistant Make Same Impact On C’s He Did On Giannis, Bucks?

NESN Logo Sign In

Ime Udoka and the Celtics are hoping Ben Sullivan can do what he did for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Udoka is hiring Sullivan and adding him to the coaching staff in Boston, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing sources. Sullivan had been on the Bucks’ coaching staff since 2018 when he was hired by head coach Mike Budenholzer.

According to a Business Insider profile, it was actually Udoka — who is building an intriguing young staff in Boston — who helped Sullivan break into the NBA. Udoka encouraged Sullivan to apply for a video job with the San Antonio Spurs, a role he eventually landed in 2012. That allowed Sullivan to begin his coaching ascent working, among a group led by Gregg Popovich that would produce multiple head coaches.

One of those coaches was Budenholzer, who eventually hired Sullivan when he got the Atlanta job and then brought him along to Milwaukee, too.

What’s especially interesting about Sullivan and him coming to the Celtics is what he was able to do in Milwaukee, specifically in helping in the evolution of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Sullivan’s specialty is shooting, and he worked tirelessly with Antetokounmpo — and the entire Bucks team — to improve their range.

The results were mixed, as Antetokounmpo hasn’t been able to completely iron out his long-range shooting. Whether he really needs it is another story, as he just showed on the biggest stage en route to winning NBA Finals MVP and delivering a title to Milwaukee.

One thing is for sure, though: Sullivan will come to Boston ready to tell it like it is, which might be just what the Celtics’ young superstars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, need.