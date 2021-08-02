Carson Wentz Injury: Using Betting Odds To Analyze Colts’ Tough Situation

NESN Logo Sign In

The Indianapolis Colts will be without Carson Wentz for at least five weeks … and perhaps for as long as 12 weeks.

Quite the range, huh?

The quarterback’s Indy reign is off to a tough start, as the team announced Monday he’ll undergo surgery after suffering a foot injury. He’ll be out five to 12 weeks, which means he could be back early in the season or could be out until Halloween.

Typically, it’s safe to rule out the most aggressive return time, and Colts coach Frank Reich sounded optimistic about the timeline. For the sake of this exercise, though, let’s just split the difference and say he misses nine weeks. In that scenario, we’ll call a Week 5 return the best-case outcome although perhaps Week 6 might be more likely given the finicky nature of a foot injury.

That’s not great for the Colts. Indy traded a third-round pick and a conditional second-rounder for Wentz to be their new starter. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley and Sam Ehlinger currently round out the QB depth chart, and that certainly doesn’t inspire much confidence.

The battle becomes even more uphill when you start to look at the schedule and let the betting odds give you a frame of reference as to what Indy faces in the first month of the season.

A look at the 2021 NFL schedule grid based on betting win totals (via FanDuel’s JJ Zachariason) paints a pretty tough picture through the first few weeks for the Colts. Here are the projected win total over/unders for their first five opponents.