NBA Rumors: Details Of Contract Celtics Have Offered Dennis Schröder

The Celtics and Dennis Schröder eventually might reach a deal, but for now, the two sides apparently aren’t on the same page.

ESPN’s Jordan Schultz on Tuesday morning offered new details on the contract that Boston reportedly offered Schröder. The Celtics, following the offseason trade of Kemba Walker, have a glaring hole on their point guard depth chard.

“Celtics have offered Dennis Schroder a one-year deal at the taxpayer $5.9M (mid-level exception) per league sources,” Schultz tweeted. “The current holdup for Schroder is twofold: He wants the full (mid-level exception) — which is $9.5M — and also seeks a second-year -layer option. Doesn’t want to be hard-capped.”

To clarify: The Celtics would not be hard-capped for the 2021-22 season if Schroder accepted the $5.9 million offer, but would be if the contract were for $9.5 million. Boston likely would have to get creative with its roster if it uses the full mid-level exception.

Schroder, 27, averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game last season for the Los Angeles Lakers.