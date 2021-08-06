NESN Logo Sign In

Juhann Begarin is ready for his latest tryout.

The Boston Celtics’ sole 2021 NBA Draft pick explained to reporters Thursday why he asked to play for the team’s 2021 NBA Summer League squad. Most expected Begarin to return to his native France immediately after last week’s draft, but he opted to remain in the U.S. longer in order to play for Boston in the NBA Summer League, which runs next week in Las Vegas.

Juhann is in the building ? pic.twitter.com/8r7dShzusS — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 5, 2021

“Normally after the draft, I normally come back (to) France,” Begarin said in a press conference, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “But I asked (Celtics president of basketball operations) Brad Stevens to play the summer league and show them if I can play in the NBA, and after the summer league I will see what’s happened.”

Boston selected Begarin in the second round with the 45th overall pick. He revealed to reporters what he considers the strongest aspects of his game and weaknesses on which he plans to work.

2021 Draft pick Juhann Bégarin explains what he brings to the table and how he's looking to improve this summer. pic.twitter.com/1LdYrzwlgI — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 5, 2021

“I like to (play) defense,” he said as seen in a video the Celtics shared Thursday on social media. ” I like to push the ball and finish going to the basket. I like to steal the ball and I need to improve on my shot and my passing game and my skills.”