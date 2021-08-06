Juhann Begarin is ready for his latest tryout.
The Boston Celtics’ sole 2021 NBA Draft pick explained to reporters Thursday why he asked to play for the team’s 2021 NBA Summer League squad. Most expected Begarin to return to his native France immediately after last week’s draft, but he opted to remain in the U.S. longer in order to play for Boston in the NBA Summer League, which runs next week in Las Vegas.
“Normally after the draft, I normally come back (to) France,” Begarin said in a press conference, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “But I asked (Celtics president of basketball operations) Brad Stevens to play the summer league and show them if I can play in the NBA, and after the summer league I will see what’s happened.”
Boston selected Begarin in the second round with the 45th overall pick. He revealed to reporters what he considers the strongest aspects of his game and weaknesses on which he plans to work.
“I like to (play) defense,” he said as seen in a video the Celtics shared Thursday on social media. ” I like to push the ball and finish going to the basket. I like to steal the ball and I need to improve on my shot and my passing game and my skills.”
Celtics can combine Begarin’s self-scouting report with the one Stevens offered about him last week in a press conference to form a clearer picture about the young player.
Stevens also told reporters last week Begarin will “most likely play overseas” next season. However, if Begarin shines in the Summer League, he might force the Celtics to reconsider their plans for him.
Boston’s first Summer League game is set to tip off at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday.