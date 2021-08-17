NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum wasted no time expressing his excitement for his teammate’s reported big deal.

Marcus Smart agreed to a four-year max contract extension with the Boston Celtics on Monday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The deal is worth $77.1 million and will begin when the 2022-23 season NBA season starts.

The guard took to social media to all but confirm the reports, and Tatum followed suit shortly after.

“Happy for my dawg!,” Tatum tweeted.

It didn’t take long for Smart to respond, either.

“Love my G- now let?s turn up.”