Celtics Vs. Magic Live Stream: Watch NBA Summer League Game Online

Thursday is a busy day in New England sports — but don’t forget about the Celtics.

The Red Sox and the Rays square off in Boston’s most important game of the season, and the Patriots will open their preseason schedule against the Washington Football Team. And the Celtics — well, some of them — will take on the Orlando Magic in their third NBA Summer League game.

The Celtics won their first two summer league games, with Aaron Nesmith starring in the second.

Thursday night’s game will air on ESPN 2, and can be streamed online via Watch ESPN.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN