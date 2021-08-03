Celtics Notes: No Signings Suggest Boston Preparing For 2022 Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

If there’s one takeaway from how the Boston Celtics strategized their free agency plan this offseason, it’s that they seem to be positioning themselves better for next year’s.

Obviously signing Evan Fournier would have been ideal, but he’s reportedly off to New York to play for the Knicks on a four-year, $78 million contract that Boston clearly wasn’t willing to meet.

Not with the flexibility that now awaits them next season.

It seemed as though Boston’s front office had one foot in the water and the other in the sand when it came to Fournier re-signing. They probably wish it could have worked out under more favorable terms, but not for what it could cost them in the Bradley Beal sweepstakes next year. Because all evidence suggests they’re a favorite to land the Washington Wizards All-Star.

Honestly, the fact that the Celtics made no signings on Day 1 of free agency suggests it might be their biggest focus. They saw the repercussions of hard-capping themselves last season with the Tristan Thompson experiment, and Brad Stevens appears to be steering a different ship than his predecessor. He’s in it for the long haul.

Hopefully the Celtics’ plan works out. It would be a real shame if they didn’t land the third star they’re after next year, and as a result, lost their own free agents. We’ll see where else they shed salary before it’s time to do this all over again next year.

Now, on to this season’s squad.