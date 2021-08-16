NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics clinched a spot in the Summer League championship game Tuesday, but it’s to be determined whether they’ll be with two of their most exciting players.

Payton Pritchard left the Celtics in Las Vegas to participate in the Portland Pro Am, something worked out between him and the team. After Boston clinched the title game, Pritchard tweeted out his intention to head back to UNLV to be with his team.

Apparently he didn’t clear that with the team, though.

“I know everyone saw what he tweeted and we’re in discussions about whether it makes sense for him to come back,” Celtics Summer League coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters after workouts Monday.

“We’re still communicating and working through that. As a coach obviously you want him there, I think we’ll know more in the morning.”

In three games with the Celtics, Pritchard stood out from the rest of players participating in Summer League, averaging 20.3 points and 8.7 assists shooting 57.7 percent from deep.

Both he and teammate Yam Madar missed Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.