Celtics Officially Extend Marcus Smart; Brad Stevens Issues Statement

The Celtics’ longest-tenured player is set to be with Boston for the long haul.

Marcus Smart on Monday reportedly agreed to a four-year, $77.1 million contract extension with the Celtics, who selected the guard with the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. The C’s officially announced the new deal Saturday afternoon and included a statement from president of basketball operations Brad Stevens.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to extend Marcus, and thankful that he has chosen to remain a Celtic,” Stevens said. “In his seven years in Boston, he has made a big impact, on and off the court. It is not a coincidence that every team he’s played on has been in the playoffs, with several series wins throughout the years. He adds to winning on both ends of the floor, and competes with a grit and toughness that few match.”

Smart also is happy to stick with the only NBA franchise he’s ever known.

“There’s nowhere else I’d rather play and no other fans I’d rather play in front of. I love Boston, and Boston loves me,” Smart said. “We’ve had some great moments and success in my time here, but there’s more to accomplish. I’m ready to put that Celtics jersey back on and get to work out on the Parquet with my teammates.”

Smart wasn’t the only Celtic to land a new deal this week. Robert Williams on Friday reportedly agreed to a four-year extension ahead of his fourth season with Boston.