Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Impresses In Pro-Am Game With 92 Points

Pritchard continues to have a strong summer

by

Isaiah Thomas isn’t the only one putting up big numbers during a Pro-Am game.

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard dropped a whopping 92 points after impressing in the NBA Summer League. Check out some highlights from the game below:

The performance comes after Pritchard left Summer League for what coach Joe Mazzulla called a “prior engagement.”

Those 92 points certainly were needed given the fact Pritchard’s team eked out a narrow 165-163 win.

Pritchard quickly became a fan favorite and impressed his teammates in his rookie season with the Celtics last year, and his strong Summer League and big Pro-Am game certainly should give more reason to get excited about the young guard.

More NBA:

Enes Kanter Officially Returns To Celtics On One-Year Contract
NASCAR driver Kyle Larson
Previous Article

NASCAR Indy Live Stream: Watch Sunday’s Road Course Race Online
Free Agent NHL Goaltender Tuukka Rask
Next Article

Are Tuukka Rask’s NHL Days Done? Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Weighs In

Picked For You

Related