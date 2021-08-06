Celtics Reportedly In Talks With Dennis Schroder, Free Agent Point Guard

NESN Logo Sign In

Will Dennis Schroder fill a glaring hole in the Boston Celtics’ roster?

The C’s are in talks with the free-agent point guard about a potential contract with Boston, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Friday, citing NBA sources. Schroder remains on the open market, with teams officially allowed to sign free agents as of noon ET Friday.

“The Celtics are engaged in conversations to add free agent point guard Dennis Schroder, according to league sources,” Fischer wrote in a tweet. “Talks are still ongoing as Boston looks to address its need at point guard.”

Schroder, 27, has eight seasons of NBA experience. He played for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020-21 and averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 61 regular season games.

The Lakers wanted to re-sign him, but he rejected their offer of a four-year, $84 million extension midway through last season. The New York Times’ Marc Stein reported last month Schroder seeks a contract worth more than $100 million.

The Celtics could use help at point guard. Marcus Smart presumably has the inside track on the starting job, with second-year guard Payton Pritchard and newcomer Kris Dunn also in the mix. However, plenty of NBA observers reckon the Celtics need better options at the position.