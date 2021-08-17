NESN Logo Sign In

If you’ve been listening to Brad Stevens over the years, Monday’s news came as no surprise.

The Boston Celtics and Marcus Smart reportedly agreed to terms on a $77 million contract extension. The guard then confirmed as much, posting about the deal on his social media accounts and hilariously retweeting old rumors that implied he was on the trading block.

Maybe he was, but as the 2021-22 season draws near, Smart remains the longest tenured Celtics player, and the reported terms of the contract show how important he is to Boston.

Per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the extension is for the maximum amount the Celtics could have re-signed him for, fully guaranteed with a trade kicker that makes it more difficult for Boston to move him.

A small price to pay for a borderline player-coach with a high basketball IQ capable of orchestrating the team on both sides of the ball. Not to mention, two All-NBA Defensive First Team nods.

He’s ready for the starting point guard role, and this only is the latest hint from the team that it might be his.

Especially since Charania’s report had a small tid bit about Smart being “slated to become the starting point guard for the Celtics this upcoming season.”