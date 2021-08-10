Celtics Rumors: Boston Waiting On Dennis Schröder After Making Offer

NESN Logo Sign In

The point guard-needy Boston Celtics reportedly have made an offer to one of the best available free agent options.

The Celtics are waiting on an answer from Dennis Schröder after offering a one-year contract, according to MassLive’s Brian Robb. Robb added that a two-year deal with a player option also is being considered.

It comes after reports surfaced that Boston was interested in the point guard.

Schröder, 27, has played eight NBA seasons including his most recent campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Schröder averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 61 regular season games.

Schröder reportedly turned down a four-year, $84 million extension from the Lakers midway through last season. Boston would be getting Schröder for significantly cheaper and allow him the chance to hit the open market in the short term.

The Celtics best offer, as Robb explained, would include their full mid-level exception of $9.5 million, however that would force president of basketball operations Brad Stevens to move around some finances to stay under the hard cap. Boston’s other option is the taxpayer mid-level of $5.89 million.

Schröder likely would fill the team’s starting point guard role after the Celtics traded Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason. Walker has since landed with the New York Knicks.