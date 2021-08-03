Celtics Rumors: Marcus Smart ‘Likely Staying,’ Seeking $80M Extension

NESN Logo Sign In

Not much is certain in life, but as long as Marcus Smart is a member of the Boston Celtics, you can bet he’ll be involved in trade rumors.

Smart is the longest tenured member of the Celtics, but is due for an extension unless Boston wants to see him hit free agency at the end of the 2021-22 season. Or, trade him this year before while they still can get something back.

It appears his job is safe for now, according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach and The Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy. And according to Murphy’s report, we know how much the guard is looking to get.

“Marcus Smart is likely staying, now that Lonzo Ball has signed with Chicago. Any roster additions will be on the margins,” Murphy reported Monday via Twitter.

“He’s seeking a max extension (approximately four years, $80 million; same money the team doesn’t want to pay Evan Fournier), and still faces a tough negotiation. Celtics are targeting 2022 free agency.”

With Fournier walking and reportedly signing a four-year, $78 million deal, the Celtics appear to be fine to poise themselves for a big splash in next year’s free agency.

Where Smart fits in those plans is to be determined, but with how things are looking, he’ll be relied upon heavily to handle the ball this season.