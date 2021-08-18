NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics schedule for the 2021-22 NBA season will begin with a can’t-miss matchup.

The C’s will visit the New York Knicks on Oct. 20 at Madison Square Garden in their opening game of the season, the NBA announced Tuesday. The contest features teams NBA observers expect will be competing for spots in the middle of the eight-team playoff field in the Eastern Conference. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and ESPN will broadcast the game.

The first four days of the season will feature eight national television games. Those games will showcase:



? 12 different teams

? The last eight players to win the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player Award

? Three rematches from last season?s playoffs. pic.twitter.com/B6ccuTTTb5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 17, 2021

The biggest storyline of the Celtics-Knicks Opening Night matchup will center around Kemba Walker, whose offseason began with Boston trading him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who then bought out his contract, paving the way for him to join his hometown Knicks as a free agent. Emotions might spike at Madison Square Garden, as Walker looks to show his former team what they lost because they “didn’t believe” in him.

However, the Celtics also will be motivated to bounce back from last season’s disappointment and forge a brighter future under new coach Ime Udoka.

The NBA also announced Tuesday the Celtics will play the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day.