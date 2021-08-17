Celtics To Play On Christmas Day, Will Face Defending Champion Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics are becoming something of a fixture on Christmas Day.

The NBA on Tuesday announced the Dec. 25 matchups, and the Celtics once again are on the schedule. Boston will be playing Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in Milwaukee on Christmas Day.

Last Christmas, the Celtics played the Brooklyn Nets and got throttled 123-95.

The rest of the games are below (all times Eastern)

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks, 12 p.m.

Celtics at Bucks, 2:30 p.m.

Golden State Warrior at Phonix Suns, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers, 8 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m.

Once again, another fantastic slate of Christmas games.