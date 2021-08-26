Chaim Bloom Explains Red Sox’s Moves At MLB Trade Deadline

NESN Logo Sign In

Obviously, the Boston Red Sox’s struggles of late aren’t only because they didn’t go out and make a blockbuster move for a first baseman.

The bullpen has seen better days — a change from a struggling starting rotation or offense, as all facets of the team have taken turns underperforming.

But as the New York Yankees have gained and taken ground on the Red Sox, with Boston desperately clinging to a playoff spot, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has received a lot of criticism for not going out and getting a first baseman.

Some even say the front office executive game up on the team by not making a bigger trade.

“If you don’t believe in the team, you don’t look to add at all,” Bloom said, refuting that claim on “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria” during the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon broadcasted on NESN on Wednesday.

“I mean why would you? Because anytime you’re looking to do that deadline, likely, you are putting a real big focus on the terms — especially when you’re talking about a rental player, you know? It’s almost impossible for the math so-to-speak for that to add up unless you have a belief in the team.

“It didn’t have anything to do with belief in the team. We believe in this group, it more had to do with what really makes sense for us to do at the end of the day. What’s a good baseball trade that we could feel good about what it’s doing now and also feel like we made a good deal.”