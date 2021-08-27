Chase Winovich Now Pairing Huge Beard With Trademark Blonde Hair

Chase Winovich looks a bit different than the last time you saw him.
The New England Patriots edge rusher showed off a large, bushy beard while speaking with reporters after Friday’s practice at Gillette Stadium. Winovich jokingly compared his new look to “reminiscent of a Viking.”
Take a look:
You know, some people are blessed with great follicles, and others are not. Such is life.
As for Winovich, his role with the 2021 Patriots remains difficult to predict. Some even believe the Michigan product will be removed from the roster, via trade or otherwise.
That New England added edge rushers Kyle Van Noy and Matt Judon, in addition to drafting Ronnie Perkins, does not bode well for Winovich’s job status, despite his being a legitimately talented player.