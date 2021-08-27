Chase Winovich Now Pairing Huge Beard With Trademark Blonde Hair

NESN Logo Sign In

Chase Winovich looks a bit different than the last time you saw him.

The New England Patriots edge rusher showed off a large, bushy beard while speaking with reporters after Friday’s practice at Gillette Stadium. Winovich jokingly compared his new look to “reminiscent of a Viking.”

Take a look:

A very bearded Chase Winovich pic.twitter.com/LILwLFxtcf — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 27, 2021

Chase Winovich says he wasn?t sure he could grow a beard, but he doesn?t mind the result. ?It?s reminiscent of a Viking,? he jokes. pic.twitter.com/AUUD3K7YE6 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 27, 2021

You know, some people are blessed with great follicles, and others are not. Such is life.

As for Winovich, his role with the 2021 Patriots remains difficult to predict. Some even believe the Michigan product will be removed from the roster, via trade or otherwise.