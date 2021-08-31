Chris Long Reacts To Cam Newton’s Release, Suggests Landing Spot

NESN Logo Sign In

Just as the 2015 NFL MVP requested, Chris Long isn’t feeling bad for Cam Newton.

Newton’s Patriots tenure appears to have come to an end, as New England on Tuesday reportedly released the veteran quarterback in the hours leading up to the roster cutdown deadline. Bill Belichick for some time said Newton would need to be outperformed in order to lose his spot atop the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart, but rookie Mac Jones ultimately answered that bell.

While Asante Samuel believes Newton’s release was a “cold-blooded” move by Belichick, Long, another ex-Patriot, believes New England’s head coach was looking out for the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

“Bill is doing Cam a favor,” Long tweeted. “You know he loves that dude. Mac?s looked as good as any rookie this preseason.”

Newton now is free to sign with any time across the league. Long likes the idea of the 32-year-old taking his talents to Indianapolis, a take he delivered on Twitter in response to NFL pundit Dave Dameshek. Colts starting QB Carson Wentz underwent foot surgery at the beginning of August and recently was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Backup QB Sam Ehlinger also is expected to be sidelined for five to six weeks due to a knee sprain.

As for other potential Newton landing spots, the Dallas Cowboys reportedly will do their due diligence on the 11th-year pro.