In the summer of 2019, Chris Snow was diagnosed with ALS and given one year to live.

In the summer of 2021, he joined his wife and two children to celebrate his 40th birthday by throwing out the first pitch at the Red Sox game on Aug. 12. Little more than a week later, he was back at the invitation of Red Sox ace Chris Sale.

On his Twitter account on Saturday, Snow revealed Sale asked the family to come back to Fenway Park because of his personal connection to the Snows’ battle with the degenerative nerve disease. When he was six years old, Sale lost his grandmother to ALS.

“I just wanted to meet and say thank you,” Sale told the family, per Snow. “You are literally changing the world. I just pitch. Do you mind if we get a picture? I’m going to send it to my mom. She is going to freak.”

Snow, a former Red Sox beat writer for the Boston Globe who transitioned to the Calgary Flames’ front office, has been very open about his fight since his wife, Kelsie Snow, shared the diagnosis in December 2019.