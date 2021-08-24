Chris Sale Has Awesome Reaction To Travis Shaw’s Walk-Off Grand Slam

We all felt like Chris Sale watching that grand slam

by

Chris Sale always knows how to bring the energy, and he continued to do so Monday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox pitcher, understandably, was hyped up when he saw Travis Shaw launch a walk-off grand slam to give Boston an 8-4 win against the Texas Rangers.

Shaw was surrounded by his teammates at home plate as they celebrated the much-needed victory, but NESN cameras caught the reaction from the dugout when he made contact.

And Sale was absolutely amped that the Red Sox were about to win the game and the series.

Check it out:

We love to see it.

More MLB:

Red Sox React To Rafael Devers Recording Game-Saving Hit Vs. Rangers
Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson
Previous Article

NBA Rumors: Celtics Sign Josh Richardson To One-Year Extension
New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor
Next Article

What Patriots’ J.J. Taylor Is Most Proud Of Amid Second Training Camp

Picked For You

Related