Chris Sale Has Awesome Reaction To Travis Shaw’s Walk-Off Grand Slam

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale always knows how to bring the energy, and he continued to do so Monday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox pitcher, understandably, was hyped up when he saw Travis Shaw launch a walk-off grand slam to give Boston an 8-4 win against the Texas Rangers.

Shaw was surrounded by his teammates at home plate as they celebrated the much-needed victory, but NESN cameras caught the reaction from the dugout when he made contact.

And Sale was absolutely amped that the Red Sox were about to win the game and the series.

Check it out:

Chris Sale energy all day. pic.twitter.com/ip6jZ0H8g6 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 23, 2021

We love to see it.