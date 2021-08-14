Chris Sale Looks To Carry Rehab Success Into First Start Of 2021

The ace lefty is back where he belongs

by , , and

Chris Sale officially is back.

The lanky lefty hasn’t pitched for the Boston Red Sox since Aug. 13, 2019 due to Tommy John surgery he underwent in March 2020.

It has been a long road back to the Fenway Park mound for Sale, but he was impressive as always in his brief rehab stint in the minors. Sale tossed 20 innings and struck out 35 batters with a miniscule 1.35 ERA and only five walks.

He looks to carry over the minor league success as he faces the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon at home.

For more on the lefty, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

