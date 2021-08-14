Chris Sale Takeaways: Thoughts, Observations From Red Sox Ace’s Return

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale is back.

The Boston Red Sox ace made his return to big league action Saturday, two years following his last MLB start and over 17 months since undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Sale struck out eight and allowed just two runs across five innings, all without surrendering a walk in a 16-2 beatdown of the Baltimore Orioles.

Here are some takeaways, thoughts and observations from the start.

— It was nice to see Sale’s willingness to go to his slider. After all, that pitch is his biggest asset, but throwing junk is a bigger test on the arm than just throwing gas.

Sale seemed more than happy to use that as his putaway pitch, and while it didn’t necessarily have “midseason form” bite, it was effective enough to confuse Oriole hitters.

When Sale was beginning his rehab starts, it was a fairly healthy diet of fastballs he was tasked with throwing. For that reason it was worth wondering if he was going to dial back the non-fastball pitches in his MLB return, especially against a team like the Orioles. That he didn’t is as clear a sign as ever that he is fully comfortable with his full arsenal and the health of his arm.