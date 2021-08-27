Chris Sale Throws Immaculate Third Inning For Red Sox Against Twins

NESN Logo Sign In

So… Chris Sale looked pretty good in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins.

He looked solid through the first two innings for the Boston Red Sox, too, compiling three strikeouts. But the third inning is when Sale absolutely dominated.

The hard-throwing lefty threw nine pitches for nine strikes and struck out the side in order in the third inning at Fenway Park for an immaculate inning.

It was pretty nasty, check it out:

This marked the third time Sale has thrown an immaculate inning.

To add more to this, according to MLB Stats on Twitter, Sale is responsible for Major League Baseball’s last two immaculate innings thrown in 2018 and 2019. He also joins Sandy Koufax as the only pitchers to throw three immaculate innings.