Christian Vázquez Placed On Bereavement List Before Red Sox Vs. Rays

Kevin Plawecki will get the start behind the plate for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, but Christian Vázquez won’t be on the bench.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced before the game that Vázquez was moved to the bereavement list. To fill his roster spot, the team recalled Connor Wong from Triple-A Worcester.

No timeline was given for Vázquez’s return. The 30-year-old has played in 100 games for the Red Sox in 2021, with 88 starts as catcher. He has caught 12 players stealing, a figure that leads the American League.

Wong has played in five games for the Red Sox.