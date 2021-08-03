Cowboys To Debut On ‘Hard Knocks’ Aug. 10; Watch First Trailer

Will the Cowboys rebound in 2021?

by

Dallas Cowboys fans soon will learn about their team in grainy detail.

The Cowboys will feature this season on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” with the first of five episodes set to premiere Aug. 10. “Hard Knocks” will give fans an extended, behind-the-scenes look at Cowboys training camp, as Dallas looks to return to the NFL playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season and perhaps win the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.

HBO on Tuesday released the first trailer for this year’s “Hard Knocks.” Check it out.

2021 marks the 20th season of the wildly popular “Hard Knocks.” This year is the third time the Cowboys have featured on “Hard Knocks,” with their previous appearances coming in 2002 and 2008. It sure has been a while.

The last of this season’s five “Hard Knocks” episodes will air Sept. 7, just two days before the Cowboys face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

More NFL:

Urban Meyer Reveals Tim Tebow’s Early Weakness As Jaguars Tight End
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge
Previous Article

Danny Ainge’s Bungling Of Gordon Hayward Trade Exception Could Hurt Celtics For Years
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Next Article

Gisele Bundchen Shares Instagram For Husband Tom Brady’s Birthday

Picked For You

Related