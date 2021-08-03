Cowboys To Debut On ‘Hard Knocks’ Aug. 10; Watch First Trailer

NESN Logo Sign In

Dallas Cowboys fans soon will learn about their team in grainy detail.

The Cowboys will feature this season on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” with the first of five episodes set to premiere Aug. 10. “Hard Knocks” will give fans an extended, behind-the-scenes look at Cowboys training camp, as Dallas looks to return to the NFL playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season and perhaps win the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.

HBO on Tuesday released the first trailer for this year’s “Hard Knocks.” Check it out.

2021 marks the 20th season of the wildly popular “Hard Knocks.” This year is the third time the Cowboys have featured on “Hard Knocks,” with their previous appearances coming in 2002 and 2008. It sure has been a while.

The last of this season’s five “Hard Knocks” episodes will air Sept. 7, just two days before the Cowboys face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.