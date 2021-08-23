NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun have won three straight games entering a big one against the Las Vegas Aces.

Whoever takes that one will own the best record in the WNBA.

Both teams sit at 17-6 currently, with Connecticut having taken the only matchup this season against Vegas. And that’s with a quiet night from DeWanna Bonner, who’s been on fire of late.

The Sun enjoyed an extended All-Star break due to the Olympics, and despite dropping a Commissioner’s Cup game against the Seattle Storm that didn’t count against their record, have been an absolute nightmare for teams to match up with.

That pressure is clear looking at the numbers — if it weren’t already intimidating to line up opposite of three 6-foot forwards.

Per Basketball reference, DeWanna Bonner is tied for first in the WNBA in defensive win shares (1.9) while teammate Jonquel Jones (1.8) is third. The MVP race remains Jonquel Jones’ to lose, while Brionna Jones makes a case for herself as Most Improved Player amid her breakout year.

Connecticut failed its first test of the second half of the season by dropping the Commissioner’s Cup final. Based on how it has responded, bet against Vegas.