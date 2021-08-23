The Connecticut Sun have won three straight games entering a big one against the Las Vegas Aces.
Whoever takes that one will own the best record in the WNBA.
Both teams sit at 17-6 currently, with Connecticut having taken the only matchup this season against Vegas. And that’s with a quiet night from DeWanna Bonner, who’s been on fire of late.
The Sun enjoyed an extended All-Star break due to the Olympics, and despite dropping a Commissioner’s Cup game against the Seattle Storm that didn’t count against their record, have been an absolute nightmare for teams to match up with.
That pressure is clear looking at the numbers — if it weren’t already intimidating to line up opposite of three 6-foot forwards.
Per Basketball reference, DeWanna Bonner is tied for first in the WNBA in defensive win shares (1.9) while teammate Jonquel Jones (1.8) is third. The MVP race remains Jonquel Jones’ to lose, while Brionna Jones makes a case for herself as Most Improved Player amid her breakout year.
Connecticut failed its first test of the second half of the season by dropping the Commissioner’s Cup final. Based on how it has responded, bet against Vegas.
Here are a few other notes from the week:
— Ratings for WNBA players slowly are coming out for the upcoming release of the NBA 2K video game.
Apparently the folks who make the game thing very highly of Jonquel Jones, who reportedly received a 94. She shares the rating with A’ja Wilson and the duo trail Breanna Stewart.
— Bonner dropped a season-high 31 points against the Lynx on Thursday to compliment 11 rebounds for her first double-double since June 22.
After the performance, she was asked about how well she’d fit in with the Sun after playing the first 10 years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury.
“Simple. I love Connecticut. From the moment that I came here this year,” Bonner said, mentioning how since her first year with Connecticut was down in the bubble, she’s only getting to know the area in recent months.
“I love everything about it. I love the city, I love the fans, I love my coaches. But most of all, I love everyone in that locker room. I love my teammates. I just love Connecticut, I love it.”
— More milestones. Brionna Jones scored her 800th point against the Lynx on Thursday, continuing a breakout season that thus far has resulted in her first career All-Star appearance.
— Natisha Hiedeman might have a future in another sport if she ever gets sick of basketball. Based on footage from practice, the guard grabbed the rebound from a free throw and drop kicked into the basket across the court.
— Point guard Jasmine Thomas designed T-shirts to benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, named after the legendary NCAA women’s basketball coach. To help promote the fundraiser, the entire team wore the shirts to Tuesday’s game.
— The Sun and Aces tip off Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.