CT Sun Wrap: Brionna Jones Double-Double Leads Sun By Sparks

NESN Logo Sign In

That was physical.

The Los Angeles Sparks threw a lot at Connecticut defensively, but the Sun managed a 76-61 win on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The win puts the Sun at 20-6 on the season, extending their win streak to eight games, while the Sparks fall to 10-16 with the loss.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Sun will always get by on their defense, but their 3-point shooting would have really put this one away a lot sooner.

Unfortunately, it was almost nonexistent on Saturday.

Connecticut was just 4-of-17 from beyond the arc, shooting 23.5 percent from 3. Sun star Jonquel Jones is experiencing quite a slump from deep. Since returning from the WNBA All-Star and Olympic break, Jones is just 3-for-19. Against the Sparks she was 1-for-2, but this drought is uncharacteristic for her.