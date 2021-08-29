CT Sun Wrap: Brionna Jones Double-Double Leads Sun By Sparks

That was physical.
The Los Angeles Sparks threw a lot at Connecticut defensively, but the Sun managed a 76-61 win on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The win puts the Sun at 20-6 on the season, extending their win streak to eight games, while the Sparks fall to 10-16 with the loss.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Sun will always get by on their defense, but their 3-point shooting would have really put this one away a lot sooner.
Unfortunately, it was almost nonexistent on Saturday.
Connecticut was just 4-of-17 from beyond the arc, shooting 23.5 percent from 3. Sun star Jonquel Jones is experiencing quite a slump from deep. Since returning from the WNBA All-Star and Olympic break, Jones is just 3-for-19. Against the Sparks she was 1-for-2, but this drought is uncharacteristic for her.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Brionna Jones was all over the court for Connecticut, making hustle play after hustle play to help her team earn extra possessions or extend plays. She finished with a double-double to lead the Sun with a game-high 16 points.
Her 15 rebounds were almost as many as the Sparks had collectively (18) and she also picked up three steals and an assist.
— Off the bench, Kaila Charles played a crucial part in helping the Sun create some separation. A strong take to the rim helped them earn their largest lead of the game and she ended up hitting some clutch baskets. Overall, Charles dropped 12 points with one steal, block and board.
— Erica Wheeler stepped up for LA who was missing a few players in Saturday’s contest. She had a team-high 15 points with seven assists and six rebounds.
WAGER WATCH
Entering the contest, the over/under for total points scored by both teams was set at 146.5. However, LA matched Connecticut’s usual defensive effort to put the clamps on and keep this one lower than that.
Collectively, they scored a total 137 points. If you bet the under, a $113 wager would have won you $100.
NEXT UP
Connecticut on Tuesday begins a four-game road trip that starts in Washington D.C. They face the Washington Mystics at 7 p.m. ET before heading to Dallas, LA and Phoenix.