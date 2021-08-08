Danny Ainge Seemingly Endorses Celtics Giving Marcus Smart Extension

Brad Stevens reportedly is open to trading Marcus Smart away from the Celtics, although there are conflicting reports on the matter.
Either way, we have a pretty good idea of where former team president Danny Ainge feels stands on the matter.
Smart on Saturday shared a tweet congratulating teammate Jayson Tatum on winning a gold medal with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. Barstool Sports writer Dan Greenberg quote-tweeted the tweet, openly hoping for news of the Celtics signing Smart to an extension.
Ainge, in a seeming endorsement, retweeted Greenberg’s comment.
Take a look:
This, along with last week’s reports of Boston and Smart potentially working out a lucrative extension, indicate the fiery point guard might in the Celtics’ long-term plans after all.
Smart, 27, is scheduled to become a free agent next offseason. He averaged 10.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game over his first seven seasons in Boston.