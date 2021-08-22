David Ortiz Congratulates Miguel Cabrera On Hitting 500th Home Run

NESN Logo Sign In

Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera on Sunday became the 28th player to hit 500 career home runs when the 38-year-old hit a 400-foot, game-tying home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Naturally, his achievement garnered the congratulations of many across the baseball world. Among them was Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz, who hit his 500th home run in 2015. Ortiz took to Twitter to send his well-wishes to the Tigers star.

“500 HR… welcome to the club,” Ortiz wrote. “Congrats @MiguelCabrera.”

Ortiz also appeared alongside other players who congratulated Cabrera in a video posted by the Tigers. His portion appeared to be filmed during the MLB’s Field Of Dreams Game, as Ortiz was standing in front of a cornfield.

“My brother, congratulations,” Ortiz said. “Very proud of you. You are a role model. You are an unbelievable example for all those young fellas out there growing up, especially coming from our country. Congratulations on hitting your 500th. Wow, that milestone is amazing. Welcome to the club. And you know I love you forever, bro.”