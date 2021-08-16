David Pastrnak Owns Unprecedented Streak As Czech Player Of The Year

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak is on a roll when it comes to winning Golden Hockey Sticks.

The Boston Bruins right wing won the Golden Hockey Stick honor as the top Czech player for the 2021 season, the Czech Republic national team announced Friday. Pastrnak now has won the award five consecutive years, setting a record for the longest streak in Czech history.

Král vládne dál! ??



David Pastr?ák je popáté za sebou vít?zem ankety Zlatá hokejka pro nejlep?ího ?eského hokejistu roku ?? #narodnitym #jakolev pic.twitter.com/CtBuch8MC1 — Hokejový náro?ák (@narodnitym) August 13, 2021

Pastrnak racked up 492 points in the Golden Hockey stick voting, according to Expats.CZ. The Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ondrej Palat finished second with 472 points, and former Bruins center David Krejci took third place with 338 points.

With five career Czech Player of the Year honors, Pastrnak ties Dominik Hasek for the second-most all time. However, they trail leader Jaromir Jagr, who won it 12 times, by some distance.

Not even Jagr won five consecutive Golden Hockey Sticks, though.