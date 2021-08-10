Dennis Schröder Excited To Join Celtics After Confirming One-Year Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Dennis Schröder is joining the Boston Celtics, according to Dennis Schröder.

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard posted an Instagram story on Tuesday announcing he had signed with the Celtics. And based on his post, he’s pumped.

“I’m proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season I’ll be playing with the Boston Celtics! This is one of the best franchises in NBA history and it will be an honour to put on the green and white and do what i love! I’m going out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city!! Who’s ready?!”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal is worth Boston’s $5.89 million taxpayer mid-level exception.

Schröder reportedly declined a four-year, $84 million extension with the Lakers midway through last season and he isn’t coming to the Celtics with the expectation to start, according to NBA reporter Keith Smith. So you’ve got to imagine he truly did this one to set himself up to make another run at free agency next season.