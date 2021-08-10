Does Bill Belichick Believe More Patriots Should Be In Hall Of Fame?

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s long been said the New England Patriots should have more representation in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, especially from those featured during the first half of the organization’s two-decade dynasty.

Former Patriot safety Rodney Harrison has led the charge in that regard and it seems to be a conversation just about every time the class is announced. Most recently it was Richard Seymour, who was among the finalists for a third consecutive year, but ended up being left out.

But how does Patriots head coach Bill Belichick feel about it? Does he think more players from New England’s early 2000s dynasty should be honored after winning three Super Bowls in four years?

Well, as you may expect, Belichick deflected when asked about it Monday before training camp.

“Again, that’s all out of my control. I’m not really even that familiar with the process,” Belichick, who seemingly is familiar with all things football, told reporters.

Belichick did seem to acknowledge how at least one current player — Matthew Slater — should be recognized when the time comes.

“There aren’t many like him in there,” Belichick said. “He would be setting that bar if that were to happen. It’s not something I have any control over. I don’t have a vote.”