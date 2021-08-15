Eduardo Rodriguez, Alex Cora Explain Small Spat During Red Sox-Orioles

NESN Logo Sign In

What can we say? Eduardo Rodriguez is a competitor who takes pride in his work.

The NESN broadcast of the Boston Red Sox’s 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles put that quality on full display.

Cameras caught the starting pitcher and manager Alex Cora engaged in some passionate discussion in the dugout after the top of the sixth inning of Sunday’s matinee.

It looked as though the lefty wanted to go back out for the seventh, to Cora’s objection and Rodriguez’s protest.

“I learned that from my teammates that I’ve played with, (Chris Sale), D.P. (David Price), (Rick) Porcello,” Eduardo said of his desire to stay in the game in his postgame media availability.

“Those guys taught me you’ve got to go out there, nobody in your way. That’s the way I feel every time I go out there. You go out there, you’re gonna have 120 pitches, you’re still gonna want to go out there.”

Well, Cora stood in his way.