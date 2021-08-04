Enes Kanter Shares Instagram Post After Reported Return To Celtics

Kanter reportedly is back for Round 2 with the C's

An old friend appears to be returning to the Celtics, and we’re not talking about Isaiah Thomas.

Boston has agreed to a one-year deal with Enes Kanter, according to The Athletic. The C’s reportedly will use a portion of their mid-level exception in order to bring back the veteran center.

The 29-year-old effectively confirmed the news Wednesday by taking to Instagram, where he posted a photo of himself from a WWE event wearing a C’s jersey and holding a championship belt.

Kanter spent the 2019-20 season with the Celtics, averaging 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game over 58 regular-season contests. He wasn’t much of a factor in Boston’s 2020 playoff run, averaging 4.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game over 11 postseason matchups.

The 10-year pro is set to join a Boston big man group that currently features Luke Kornet, Robert Williams III and Al Horford.

