Enes Kanter Shares Instagram Post After Reported Return To Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

An old friend appears to be returning to the Celtics, and we’re not talking about Isaiah Thomas.

Boston has agreed to a one-year deal with Enes Kanter, according to The Athletic. The C’s reportedly will use a portion of their mid-level exception in order to bring back the veteran center.

The 29-year-old effectively confirmed the news Wednesday by taking to Instagram, where he posted a photo of himself from a WWE event wearing a C’s jersey and holding a championship belt.

Kanter spent the 2019-20 season with the Celtics, averaging 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game over 58 regular-season contests. He wasn’t much of a factor in Boston’s 2020 playoff run, averaging 4.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game over 11 postseason matchups.

The 10-year pro is set to join a Boston big man group that currently features Luke Kornet, Robert Williams III and Al Horford.