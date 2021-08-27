Eric Mangini Weighs In On Patriots’ Starting Quarterback Competition

NESN Logo Sign In

Eric Mangini seems to believe we should pump the brakes when it comes to the hype for the Patriots’ rookie quarterback.

Buzz surrounding Mac Jones grew Wednesday when the first-year signal-caller shined in a joint practice with the Giants while Cam Newton was sidelined due to a COVID-19 protocol “misunderstanding.” Jones’ performance in the training session shouldn’t be totally overlooked, but Mangini isn’t putting a ton of stock in it.

“The Giants defense looks a lot like the New England defense, so there’s a little bit more familiarity,” Mangini said Friday on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “Maybe that’s why it looked better than it typically has because he’s been practicing against it throughout training camp.”

Mangini, who coached alongside Bill Belichick for six seasons in New England, also doesn’t believe Newton’s brief absence gave Jones any sort of leg up in the competition.

“Did Cam lose an opportunity to continue to show that he should be the starter by making the choice he did? Yeah,” Mangini said. “But is there any lock this rookie quarterback is going to start because he had a good day against a team that he has probably more familiarity with than we’re giving him credit? No.”

Mangini surely is correct in believing one solid practice performance won’t serve as a difference-maker. But if Jones lights it up Sunday in the Patriots’ preseason finale against the Giants, Belichick and Co. might have a tough decision to make.