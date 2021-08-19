Ex-Falcon Makes Wild Admission To Malcolm Butler About Super Bowl LI Vs. Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

The Atlanta Flacons really were walking under a bunch of ladders in Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots.

It was that Super Bowl, you’ll remember, that the Patriots went into halftime down 21-3 and looking lost. In perhaps the greatest comeback in NFL history, New England charged back in the second half to claim a 34-28 win, erasing a 28-3 deficit.

To this day, there are 28-3 jokes abound, and the Falcons will never live it down.

Turns out, they were pretty confident at halftime that they had it in the bag. Malcolm Butler, who was a cornerback on that Patriots team, now is teammates on the Arizona Cardinals with Robert Alford, who was on the 2016 Falcons.

Alford made an admission to Butler that’s pretty incredible: The Falcons were celebrating in the locker room at halftime.

“I talked to him about (that Super Bowl), I asked him if he wanted his ring back,” Butler joked in an interview with 12 News’ Ryan Cody. “He told me a story, he said he was in the locker room at halftime, he told me he was about to pop a bottle and things like that, it was so funny. And we came back and beat them.

“I’m just imagining him at halftime. Robert, he’s a funny guy, he’s got a lot of energy, tells a lot of jokes, and he told me at halftime they were in there dancing and hooraying, then we came back and beat them, so I think that was pretty funny.”