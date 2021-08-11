Ex-NBA Exec Offers Clear-Cut Take On Dennis Schröder Joining Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Marks believes the Boston Celtics made out like bandits in reportedly agreeing to a one-year contract with Dennis Schröder worth the $5.9 million mid-level exception.

The ESPN front office insider on Tuesday called the move the “best bargain” of the NBA offseason.

“Certainly the market dictated all of this but the Celtics got a steal at that price,” Marks wrote in a tweet.

Marks, whose previous work in the NBA included serving as assistant general manager of the Brooklyn Nets, isn’t alone in thinking highly of Boston’s impending signing. Schröder earlier this year reportedly rejected a four-year, $84 million contract extension offer from the Los Angeles Lakers, so the Celtics are adding a high-upside starting point guard for well below the going rate.

Schröder, who turns 28 next month, spent five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and two with the Oklahoma City Thunder before landing with the Lakers. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 32.1 minutes per game across 61 contests during the 2020-21 campaign.

It’s fair to think Schröder will be motivated to perform well with Boston this season after settling for a below-market deal in wake of turning down a far more lucrative offer. Doing so would position him to cash in upon reentering free agency next summer.